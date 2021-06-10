Letter: Teach sex education in New York schools

As a member of Concerned Clergy for Choice, I recently met with Albany policy makers to discuss the need for sex education in New York State public schools.

A proposal before the state legislature will ensure access to medically accurate, inclusive, comprehensive, age-appropriate sex education in public schools in every community, and I hope that this measure becomes law.

Today, New York State lacks a consistent sex education standard. Each community makes up its own program and many of our young people are abandoned to information they find on the street or on the internet.

In my experience, when young people are taught how to make healthy decisions about their bodies and relationships, they have a strong start to life and a brighter future. Conversely, children and youth who are uninformed in these areas often cause harm and/or are vulnerable to harm.

Honest and accurate information dismantles stereotypes and assumptions, builds self-acceptance and self-esteem, fosters healthy relationships and improves decision-making. Good sex education can save lives.

Religious leaders across the spectrum support sex education. Unitarian Universalists congregations in partnership with the United Church of Christ offer such programs with much success and acclaim from families.