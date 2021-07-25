Letter: Teach critical thinking with parental feedback

I recently attended a meet-and-greet with the new superintendent of the Williamsville school district, Darren Brown-Hall.

Because it is very likely the Williamsville school district will be exploring new curriculum to teach students about diversity, equity, social justice, among others, I wanted to share some thoughts.

It’s my hope Brown-Hall will not only look to implement new curriculum about these important topics but also help equip students with the ability to navigate these complicated issues. The best way to accomplish this would be to focus on teaching a skill that has been absent from academia, at all levels, far too long – critical thinking.

Unfortunately, for some who have agendas, girded with bias and pride, critical thinking is a hindrance to an ultimate goal of compelling others to see the world a certain way.

Ironically, diversity, inclusivity and justice become casualties with this approach.