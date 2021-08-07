 Skip to main content
Letter: Taxpayers should not pay the cost of a new stadium
Letter: Taxpayers should not pay the cost of a new stadium

If you Google “Terry Pegula net worth,” you will see that he is worth at least $5.4 billion.

If the Buffalo Bills want a new stadium, they should build their own design at what ever cost it is. The taxpayers of Erie County should not pay for it.

I suggest a GoFundMe by the Bills to do so. With that the fans can contribute what ever they wish towards the construction of a new stadium with the owners of the Bills providing the rest.

This will give the fans the opportunity to contribute to a facility that the ownership desires for the future of the team. They can contribute as much as they wish without burdening the rest of Erie County’s residents with additional tax burden.

I believe that those who do not wish to contribute to the funding of a new stadium should not have their tax burden increase towards it. Neither should the county be responsible for upkeep and modifications of a stadium for a business.

I have been going to Bills games since the 1960s and still support them. As Tim Russert always said at the end of his show “Go Bills!”

We all wish the Bills much success. However, it is a business that should finance itself. Government should remove itself from the support of private entities that have enough resources to maintain their operations for the future.

Gary Gorski

Alden

