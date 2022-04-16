Letter: Taxpayers should have say about new Bills stadium

There has been much said and written about the Bills’ new stadium. Where it should be built, covered or not (design), who makes Pegula Sports Entertainment decisions and the lack of input from the principal investors, taxpayers, is unacceptable. There is an old saying that goes like, the one with the gold makes the calls, at this point the taxpayers (gold holders) are left out. If the current law makers deny “us/we” (taxpayers) input into these very important decisions made, then “we” should deny the current lawmakers into making any further decisions on how our money is spent.
Please vote. As stated earlier, cost, location, design, personal seat licenses seem to be the big decision points. I would state that the best use of our money is to use every dime of the $850 million to buy bullets and bombs to give to Ukraine. Now that would be a dime well spent. We can figure out who and how “we” should run the NFL at another time.
Gregory Maley
Gowanda