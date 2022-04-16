Letter: Taxpayers should have say about new Bills stadium

There has been much said and written about the Bills’ new stadium. Where it should be built, covered or not (design), who makes Pegula Sports Entertainment decisions and the lack of input from the principal investors, taxpayers, is unacceptable. There is an old saying that goes like, the one with the gold makes the calls, at this point the taxpayers (gold holders) are left out. If the current law makers deny “us/we” (taxpayers) input into these very important decisions made, then “we” should deny the current lawmakers into making any further decisions on how our money is spent.