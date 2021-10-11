Letter: Taxpayers should balk at paying for new stadium

Prior to the latest revelations of the Panama Papers, I was somewhat on the fence about a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. I was not completely in on the idea that New York State taxpayers were going to be spending hundreds of millions, potentially billions, of dollars in the support of a man listed among the richest in the world by Forbes magazine.

Terry Pegula's business, of creating and employing millionaires to play a kids game, does not warrant public money. I am especially incensed when a couple of these men exhibit behaviors that were once found primarily in ill-behaved children.

I have watched plaques, statues and honors bestowed upon the previous owner and his foundation as if he were Mother Teresa. There should be an asterisk next to every such memoriam saying, "made possible by the overly burdened tax payers of New York State and taken by our politicians to further endow the overly rich."