Letter: Tax system, military spending squeeze U.S. social programs

I read your paper's very interesting article about how other nations pay for child care and how the United States lags far behind. I think the article was informative but missed a crucial difference between the U.S. and other countries.

In order to pay for sweeping needed social programs, a nation needs to collect funds from its economy and to restrict other demands made upon those available funds. In the U.S., our income tax system is in shambles with the multibillionaires paying next to nothing and the middle class overtaxed.

Further, compared to other nations, our military expenditures are completely out of control, with our very formidable military spending almost as much as the rest of the world combined. Put those two factors together and you almost guarantee huge deficits and meager social programs.

My point is that you cannot fix the issue of allocation of resources until you tackle those two problems.

Joseph Cuddihy

Hamburg