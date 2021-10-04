 Skip to main content
Letter: Tasker is overdue to enter Hall of Fame
Letter: Tasker is overdue to enter Hall of Fame

Steve Tasker, the retired Buffalo Bills special teams player who may be the best special teams player of all time, belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Let's give this man his due. 

John Jendrysek

Orchard Park

