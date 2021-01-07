Letter: 'Tantrum Culture' hurts public discourse

What has happened to our ability to engage in reasoned and reasonable discourse about our political disagreements? I submit that one part of the answer is the ascendancy of what I call “Tantrum Culture.” The central tenet of Tantrum Culture is that any and all disagreements must be expressed at maximum volume, with the discretion of the average 2-year-old, while figuratively holding one’s breath until one turns blue.

It’s an affliction that affects all parts of the political spectrum. It was on display when Republicans angrily vowed that their primary political goal was to see that Barack Obama would be a one-term president, and that all other issues were secondary.

It was on display as Democrats had apoplectic fits about President Trump, and were unable to acknowledge any of the real achievements of his administration.

It’s easily seen on college campuses where students take hysterical offense at any idea with which they are uncomfortable. And it was observed in the hyperbolic campaign to defund police departments, as though community safety from criminal acts didn’t matter.