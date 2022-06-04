Letter: Talk is cheap when it comes to gun violence

We like to talk about American values. Let me pose a question. What values do we demonstrate? We talk the good talk, but what does our behavior say we really value?

If there is a mass shooting, we will offer thoughts and prayers. If the dead are adults, we will mound a pile of flowers. If the dead are children, we will mound a pile of teddy bears. Nothing else is needed. If anything else was required, we would elect people willing to address our national love affair with guns and do something about it.