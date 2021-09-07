Letter: 'Taliban' on high court taking away our rights

The Taliban have taken Kabul and the United States Supreme Court as well. The mullahs have handed down their decrees. The mullahs of Kabul: “Women of Kabul, you will cover your faces.”

The mullahs of the Supreme Court: “American women, Roe vs. Wade shall no longer stand between your command of your bodies and the might of the state. Go forth and be fruitful … or else.”

Meanwhile, the provinces fall to the terrible Taliban too: Badakhshan, Badghis, Kandahar, Farah, Texas, Florida and South Dakota. The mullahs decree: “No more voting for you! We will tell you what to do.”

Come on folks, don’t let these home-grown, right-wing extremists get away with their ugly ploys. Defend your right to vote, defend your brothers’ right to vote and defend your sisters’ command of their own bodies.

Down with the archaic Senate filibuster. Reshape the stacked Supreme Court. It is time!

Dr. Larry Beahan

Amherst