Letter: Taking him alive was the best strategy

There are many in our community who are angry that the pathetic mass murderer who slew innocent people at the Jefferson Avenue Tops was not shot and killed by police, especially those individuals that believe had the killer been a person of color, he would have been shot on the spot.

I can understand their reasoning due to past race-related situations with law enforcement. I don't feel their arguments are relevant in this particular case. I truly believe the officers would have taken the same action regardless of the offender's skin color.

This deranged white supremacist actually seemed to consider killing himself rather than face what he no doubt considered far worse consequence. Taking him alive allows authorities to investigate the seeds of this horrific event. What or whom prompted him to take such evil action?

Also, he will no doubt spend many decades behind bars with a target on his back in a tiny, barren cell. That, in many an opinion, would be a fate far worse than one quick shot to the head. May he live a long, miserable life.

Ronald Welker

West Seneca