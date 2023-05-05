In a recent Everybody’s Column, an April 17 letter writer claimed to be a student of history. He described our present leadership as poor in comparison to Franklin Roosevelt and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Did he miss class when Roosevelt was outplayed at Yalta, and when Ike was on the fence about the success of D-Day? These men were good leaders, yet certainly human.

Was he in a cave when President Biden organized a powerful phalanx of allies to give arms, funding and hope to Ukrainians?

The author plays at sounding “moderate” by suggesting the candidacy of Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott. These men are both seriously dangerous and have no business at the national helm.

It takes little time for a thinking person to dismiss DeSantis as a wannabe fascist, with Scott on his heels. DeSantis is best known for:

• Banning school books – like the Nazis did

• Taking health decisions away from girls and women

• Shutting down avenues for learning about Black history

• Silencing and suppressing the LBGTQ community

• Allowing gun owners to carry and shoot anyone they fear or distrust

• Inhibiting green energies, including banning state agencies from using electric vehicles – even as increasingly frequent storms, floods and fires cost billions of dollars in property and home losses

I’m not sure the letter writer stays fully apprised of current events.

Joseph Weiss, PhD

Clarence