Letter: Taking Covid-19 seriously could save our loved ones

The March 15 Buffalo News included a picture of attendees of the 1791 Society Political Action Committee rally which was held the previous day. According to The News this group is “a gun rights group that takes its name from the year the Bill of Rights was ratified.” At least in the picture shown it appears that this group does not practice social distancing, nor do they wear facial coverings while in public as a means to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in our community.

In his authorship of the Second Amendment to the Constitution I am fairly certain that George Mason of Virginia never meant to indicate or imply that the authority and protections offered by the Second Amendment would someday protect a future generation from a pandemic that would mercilessly kill over 546,000 Americans in just over one year.

And very sadly, and ironically coincidental, in this same edition The News included pictures of 99 of our friends and family members who were victims of this pandemic as a solemn representation of the more than 2,200 Western New Yorkers who have needlessly perished.