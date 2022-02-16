 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Take these steps to avoid shortage of Catholic priests
Letter: Take these steps to avoid shortage of Catholic priests

The recent article about the declining number of diocesan priests in the Catholic Church and their Road to Renewal program to address this issue prompts these comments from a long-time parishioner.

I have two very serious suggestions to alleviate this dire situation, some of which have been part of the Eastern church and other Abrahamic faiths for centuries:

• Allow married priests

• Ordination of women

While I’m certain no such action will likely be taken in my lifetime, we need to do more than just “pray for an increase in vocations” or I predict one day there just won’t be any priests.

Peter Schifferli

Tonawanda

