Enough is enough for those who aim to destroy lands and waterways for the purpose of someone else’s profits and gains. To think that with all of the empty manufacturing sites just about everywhere in Western New York one chooses to upset a range of environmental catastrophes which will cause effects forever. Not just will this destroy an entire ecosystem, but it will destroy the health and the future of those dependent upon this area of New York State.

Promises of good paying jobs and all reasons given in obtaining property for this STAMP project should be off the table permanently.

To think elected officials and politicians would try selling such an idea has become redundant and outdated. With concerns as to climate change and all that nonstop talk concerning our environment, this idea has got to end. Table this discussion and plan permanently for this area. Go instead to alternatives in reuse of idle manufacturing sites that are scattered throughout Western New York and other areas in the state. No promises of good paying jobs are worth this sacrifice, which will disrupt the food chain, the environment and cause major health issues.

This area of the state is rarely publicized as it is considered mostly unusable for building homes and is part of wetlands and fields. No one really visits this area or knows of it except for those living here or perhaps those who hunt or fish or photograph.

Those who hold offices, work in offices or have clean hands unscathed from outdoor work should not be able to make these decisions for this area of the state.

Try reusing blighted and idle manufacturing areas to promote paychecks or jobs for the future. The land has been cleared there and the plants are in place. Now all one has to do is clean them up, refurbish what once was and leave the intact ecosystems alone.

Debra Popp

Clarence