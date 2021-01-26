Letter: Take steps to make sure Jacobs is not reelected

I believe that Chris Jacobs’ vote to object to a free and fair election amounts to sedition. This election was certified by 50 state election offices. Sixty-nine lawsuits against this election were dismissed by judges across the United States. His statement condemning the attack on the Capitol Building rings hollow. He should resign or be expelled from Congress. If neither of these happen, then his district should be eliminated during the next reapportionment, as New York State is projected to lose a Congressional district.