Letter: Take steps to end hate crimes by banning automatic weapons

About three months ago, 10 people were murdered and three wounded at a Tops Market; 10 were African American, by a white supremacist. This was not the only hate crime we have witnessed among minority groups. The Jews in Pittsburgh, the Mexicans in El Paso and the African Americans in a church in South Carolina.

Will this ever cease? Hate breeds strife, love covers many offenses; hate can easily lead to racism, violence, division and genocide. Our Founding Fathers, in the Declaration of Independence, stated all men are created equal. God created man in His image and likeness, and all are equal.

Is there a solution? Yes, but first we need to examine if we have within ourselves any hate or prejudice toward any minority group. Banning automatic weapons would help; only the military and law enforcement personnel should be able to have them. We have the power of the vote by which we can refuse to vote for any politicians who support the ideology of replacement theory.

Joseph Strychasz

Tonawanda