Letter: Take some time to reread the words of the framers

I’ve been rereading lately the Declaration of Independence and Constitution, our country’s foundational documents, with profound respect for the “fathers” (alas, no women) ability to state with clarity principles that would protect the new nation against future forms of tyranny.

These principles have withstood, so far, many challenges, some of which have threatened the existence of the Union, and for which many have given their lives.

When we gather on The Fourth to honor and celebrate these principles and the lives they have made possible for us (still a work in progress), it’s hard to imagine that any of our leaders would blatantly call these principles into question and assert their right to tell us what kind of country they want us to live in.

It’s one thing to make a case for what “you” believe in; It’s another to attack the principles that make it possible and safe for you to state “your” beliefs, something that wasn’t possible in Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s USSR, to say nothing of other regimes in other countries, too many to enumerate.