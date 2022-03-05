Letter: Take O.J. Simpson off Wall of Fame

Over the past several months, much has been written about a new Buffalo Bills stadium. Feelings are strong about where the new home of the Bills should be located. Undoubtedly, until that first shovel is in the ground, which, from all indications, is likely to be in Orchard Park, the debate will rage about building the stadium in downtown Buffalo versus the Orchard Park site.
With optimism abounding for the ’22 season, I am already counting the weeks to training camp. The anticipation and pure fun are almost palpable.
What is not fun – and more accurately, what is an absolute abomination – is seeing O.J. Simpson’s name on the Wall of Fame at Highmark Stadium. The Wall was created in 1980 to recognize retired players and staff who had significant roles in the team’s history.
Simpson was the first name to adorn that prestigious space.
He should be the first to have his name permanently removed.
The sordid details of his life with Nicole Brown Simpson, the tragedy of her and her friend’s gruesome killings and Simpson’s arrest, left me in disbelief.
“The Juice” was an icon, a charismatic guy we talked proud about, someone Buffalonians could claim as one of our own. The O.J. we thought we knew did not jibe with the guy in the mug shot, the person in the orange prison garb, the guy revealed as a wife beater, killer and thief.
While it can be argued that Simpson should be hailed for his tremendous ability on the field, I cannot separate the man from the crimes.
He has no hesitation in spewing his opinions on Twitter, shamelessly signing autographs and posing for pictures on golf courses and at the stadium that still honors him on its Wall of Fame.
Take Simpson off the Wall now; please don’t sully the new stadium by placing his name in the team’s new home. The only fitting place for him is a Wall of Shame.
Brenda Alesii
Williamsville