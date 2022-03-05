Letter: Take O.J. Simpson off Wall of Fame

Over the past several months, much has been written about a new Buffalo Bills stadium. Feelings are strong about where the new home of the Bills should be located. Undoubtedly, until that first shovel is in the ground, which, from all indications, is likely to be in Orchard Park, the debate will rage about building the stadium in downtown Buffalo versus the Orchard Park site.

With optimism abounding for the ’22 season, I am already counting the weeks to training camp. The anticipation and pure fun are almost palpable.

What is not fun – and more accurately, what is an absolute abomination – is seeing O.J. Simpson’s name on the Wall of Fame at Highmark Stadium. The Wall was created in 1980 to recognize retired players and staff who had significant roles in the team’s history.

Simpson was the first name to adorn that prestigious space.

He should be the first to have his name permanently removed.

The sordid details of his life with Nicole Brown Simpson, the tragedy of her and her friend’s gruesome killings and Simpson’s arrest, left me in disbelief.