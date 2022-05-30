Letter: Take measures to prevent another mass shooting

Less than two weeks after the devastating violence against innocent people in our own community, and yet another mass murder of innocent people, this time children, Republican lawmakers warn against Democratic calls for legislation reforming and curbing gun laws. They claim it impinges upon Second Amendment rights. I call bull, I think the majority of Americans can agree on some basics:

Universal background checks.

Permit requirements for ownership including training on basic safety and storage.

Strict enforcement and follow-through on all red flag laws enacted at the state level.

Reinstating the assault weapons ban.

Banning bumpstocks and high-capacity magazines.

Furthermore legislation should be passed outlawing the sale of body armor to civilians.

It is said that insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results. The time to end the madness is long overdue. To all the lawmakers who say that gun reform laws won’t change anything, well, don’t stand in their way let them pass and prove to us how smart you really are.

Lastly, to the senators and representatives in Congress, as well as anyone out of office who oppose gun reform legislation while simultaneously celebrating the potential end of Roe v. Wade, thereby ending abortion in large portions of the country, you are hypocrites. You evidently only value life before it enters the world.

Joe Foegen

Hamburg