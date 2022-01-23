Letter: Take into consideration new stadium variables

I don’t follow football and would prefer to not chip in for a new stadium. I also wouldn’t want to be one of the unlucky Buffalo homeowners that get his house knocked down. Nobody considers them at all. However, a letter made the case of the game recently with very high winds and some snow and having a roof meant we should have won that game. It didn’t seem to bother the winning team. No roof didn’t seem to slow the Bills down too much with the Patriots blowout. And those screaming fans didn’t seem too cold. Must have been all that chicken broth they drank during tailgating. Let’s not forget the Bills and their owners and coach are multi-millionaires playing a kid’s game.