Letter: Take Cunningham’s advice; name stadium after Russert

I am writing about Bill Cunningham’s Op-Ed about naming the new Bills stadium after the great Timothy J. Russert. I can’t think of a better way to honor not only a great man that always did Buffalo proud, but also honor each and every person that calls himself/herself a Bills fan. Russert truly did bring honorable attention to the City of Buffalo and his roots here embodies so many of the hard-working people of this area. If the Bills think it is still important to make money off the naming rights of the stadium, possibly the celebrity Bills fan of the world (William Fichtner, Christopher McDonald, Nick Bakay, Wolf Blitzer, etc.) can pool together enough from their earnings to fulfill this need. I for one am still a little embarrassed that our stadium is named for a healthcare company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, is paying millions of dollars to have its name on the stadium, rather than using that money to lower premiums for its members. But that is a letter for another time.