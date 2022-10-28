Letter: Take care when voting in the midterm elections

The longer you live, the more history you experience and begin to see the cycles throughout society.

I’ve experienced previous inflation and recession, a president assassinated and another resigning in shame, the passage of Medicare and Medicaid to assist with health care, passage of voting and civil rights legislation, and expansion of the rights of women to have reproductive choices over their own bodies, only to have that reversed 50 years later.

Previous stains on our history include federal forces shooting US students on a college campus, national convention riots and crime waves including repeated shooting massacres.

Never have I seen what has transpired over the past five years. A global pandemic resulting in over a million U.S. deaths, a complete economic shutdown, isolation and quarantines, total disruption to the supply chain contributing to the current inflation. The U.S. is far more stable than Asia, Europe and the UK in this regard, but how quickly people forget. They also have forgotten the shocking scenes of a rogue president who refused to leave office and encouraged an attack on the seat of our government, absconded with secret, confidential documents to an unsecure facility. Citizens attacking Capitol police forces are not proponents for law and order and “tough on crime” mottos should also apply to them.

The Republican Party under its current leadership has every intention of taking the country in reverse. The world is ever evolving; we can’t afford to regress.

I intend to cast my vote in the mid-terms very carefully. Will you?

Helen Shoff

West Seneca