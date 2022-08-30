Letter: Take care when placing mirrors in the garden

Regarding the garden featured in The Buffalo News on Sunday, Aug. 21, I noticed a photo of a mirror in the gardener’s yard. I am a long time gardener in Northern Clarence. I had a mirror in my garden, though I had heard they were a danger to birds. Well, it finally happened … my favorite bird, a male Rose-breasted Grosbeak, saw his reflection, began to battle the male in the mirror, and died of his injuries. I took down the mirror, but feel bad that I didn’t heed the warnings I had read over the years. Please tell your readers that they are a danger, and if an injury or death hasn’t happened yet, it will eventually.