Letter: Take a deeper dive into solar, wind costs

Recent letters and articles in The Buffalo News promoting industrial scale wind and solar power make many assumptions. Wind and sunlight are free, but they have built-in downtimes and their conversion to electricity requires expensive spans of machinery. The petroleum and mining industries these writers decry have simply expanded into wind turbine, solar panel and battery production, manufactured in other countries where the accompanying environmental destruction is out of our sight. We maintain our ignorance and profess our cleanliness with the finished products here.

The March 27 editorial “Look to the Lakes” claims we are economically and environmentally irresponsible if we don’t examine offshore wind turbines for Lakes Erie and Ontario. What logic assumes nothing will go wrong with massive generators containing oil and toxic, carcinogenic rare earth elements suspended over the fresh drinking water we share with Canada? Will we have another Flint, Michigan, where officials ignored complaints and poisoned the water and health of its people?