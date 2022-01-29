Letter: Tailgaters should learn to clean up after themselves

There was a news story about the garbage left by a lot, not all, of tailgaters at the Jan. 15 playoff game. It was truly disgusting that those who claim to be the best fans on the planet can be total slobs, leaving all that garbage around. A worker that was interviewed said it’s the worse he’s ever seen. If tailgaters can buy all kinds of booze and food, why not bring some garbage bags and act somewhat responsible instead of not even thinking about who had to pick up their disgusting garbage. The best fans on the planet would be more mature and not act like slobs. I’m sure the people who live around the stadium would appreciate it too. How hard is it to pick up after yourselves?