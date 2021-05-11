Letter: ‘Systemic racism’ is fiction supported by cowardly pols

The implication contained in this specious phrase is designed to indict not just the small minority in our nation who may be racist; rather, it is intended to shame every American citizen and simultaneously denigrate and dramatically alter our institutions and way of life. In other words, America as a nation must be reinvented. In all of history mankind has designed no better system of governance than that created by the combined genius of a cadre of brilliant, brave and heroic men, the likes of which no longer walk the halls of the U.S. Congress.