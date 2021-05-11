 Skip to main content
Letter: ‘Systemic racism’ is fiction supported by cowardly pols
Isn’t it interesting … “systemic racism?” What is it? Why, it’s nothing more than an erudite-sounding, false premise.

The implication contained in this specious phrase is designed to indict not just the small minority in our nation who may be racist; rather, it is intended to shame every American citizen and simultaneously denigrate and dramatically alter our institutions and way of life. In other words, America as a nation must be reinvented. In all of history mankind has designed no better system of governance than that created by the combined genius of a cadre of brilliant, brave and heroic men, the likes of which no longer walk the halls of the U.S. Congress.

Nicholas Mecca

Williamsville

