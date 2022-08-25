Letter: Swings at Canalside would prove huge draw

In response to The News’ Aug. 22 editorial inviting suggestions to enhance Canalside, I would highly recommend Musical Swings. Musical Swings is an art installation, temporary or permanent, with swings that play musical notes. When people swing in unison, a melody is created, thus inviting cooperation among participants. I enjoyed Musical Swings in Montreal’s Place des Artes a few years ago. They are irresistible and my immediate thought was, “They would be fantastic at Buffalo’s Canalside.” Kids love them. Adults love them. Everyone is fascinated by them and can’t resist swinging, even in cooler weather. See https://www.dailytouslesjours.com/en/work/musical-swings.