Letter: Swim therapy for seniors, but not enough lifeguards

For some strange reason, I am sure there is plenty of blame to go round and round, not enough lifeguards have been hired and certified to cover all the pools this summer. It’s not just a situation in Buffalo, this is nation wide and should have been anticipated, rectified and then put added incentives to entice enough young people to fill the need. Seniors at the Lovejoy pool look forward to and need the therapeutic exercise and socialization our pool provides. One of our lifeguards has been working for 11 years and as far as I am concerned should have been made permanent years ago; she well deserves it. The supervision at our pool has done an outstanding job, we will miss them dearly if for any reason they are transferred. It’s time to put seniors health as a priority and keep the workers that take such good care of us at our pool.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo

