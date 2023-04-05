Mike Pence describes himself as “a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order.” If he is to be believed, then his loyalty is to God before mammon. However, his loyalty to Trump seems to trump his loyalty to his own Christian principles.

In front of a church, Donald Trump once publicly held a Bible upside down to prove to the American public of his belief in God. Does this square with Pence’s Christian principles?

When the Access Hollywood tape revealed candidate Trump’s love to have the ability to grab women, did Pence turn a blind eye and ear to the violation of Christian and conservative principles?

In 1987, Trump registered as a Republican in Manhattan. Since then he has changed his party affiliation five times; depending upon which way the political winds were blowing. Does Pence find Trump’s wishy-washy relationship with Republicanism admirable?

Trump’s trifecta of anti-Christian, anti-conservative, and anti-republic behavior leaves Pence in a position like that of the Apostle Peter when he denied Christ three times. Only this time Pence has thrice denied his own principles.

The only way Pence can rationalize his misplaced loyalty from America to Trump is by engaging in the practice known as temporary suspension of disbelief.

The sus-”Pence” is palpable.

Robert J. Wegrzynowski

Medina