During the recent storm I was without electric power for 2 1/2 days. I am 90 years old and I heated my house using the four burners on my gas stove. I did fine without the electric power and kept the stove on 24 hours a day. I have many pet birds and they did fine with no ill effects. Electric power is not reliable but gas is and can save your life. Getting rid of gas is a very poor idea.