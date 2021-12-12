Letter: Survival of the weakest does not happen with Covid

There have been thousands of articles regarding “survival of the strongest, smartest, fittest” among us. Now let us look at the “weakest and brainless.”

There is a tendency for all animals and plants (may they also be microscopic) to survive. We are now experiencing the opposite of this mandate. We have among us a group of individuals who feel that survival is no longer a necessity. Nature, every once in a while, feels it is incumbent to do a little thinning. We are now in the midst of this process. It is called coronavirus and its variances. So far there have been more than 5 million deaths worldwide. In the United States there have been nearly 800,000 deaths.

Science tells us in order to defeat this disease we must come to terms with it. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, hold fewer gatherings, stay your distance from others, wash your hands often and above all be conscious of others who may be vulnerable to “catching it.”

We have among us individuals who seem to feel they do not have to adapt to the weeding out process. No vaccines, no mask, no rules that they are going to follow to help eliminate the spread of this disease and they become breeding grounds for the variants.

Is nature on the side of the viruses?