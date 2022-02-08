Letter: Supreme Court vacancy pledge should be celebrated

President Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman for Supreme Court Justice has ignited a lot of strong reactions in people. Much of it has been negative feedback. So I ask, if you feel threatened or angered by inclusion, why? What is your fear and where does it come from?

What do you fear will happen to the country? What do you fear will happen to the rule of law? And perhaps the most important question: Do you really believe there’s not a single Black woman in the entire country who is qualified for the job?

Instead of asking why the new Supreme Court Justice needs to be a Black woman, ask why there hasn’t been one until now. In over 232 years of the court’s existence there have been two Black men and zero Black women who have served as justices. That should be a statistic that really has people scratching their heads. This nomination will be an opportunity to right a wrong that has lingered for far too long.

This is also not the first pledge of its kind. In 1980, Ronald Reagan pledged to nominate a woman to the court and he delivered. He nominated Sandra Day O’Connor and she was unanimously confirmed by the Senate.