Article 3 section 1 of U.S. Constitution, states in part, “The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one Supreme Court . . . [t]he Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour.” The GOP wishes that this section grants the Supreme Court unchecked power with respect to ethical behavior. However, common practice with ethics codes for all lawyers, prosecutors and judges is against this interpretation. Independent bodies judge lawyers, prosecutors and judges with respect to good behavior.

Also, past history from the common law is flatly contrary to the notion that the Supreme Court can judge themselves. “Nemo iudex in causa sua,” is an ancient Latin legal phrase from the Justinian Code, which means “No one should be a judge in their own cause.” It is foundational, basic and common sense when it comes to the law. The U.S. Supreme Court calls it “a mainstay of our system of government.”

So it is surprising that when it comes to ethics, the Supreme Court wants to be able to decide on their own disciplinary measures for impartiality and ethics violations, which apply to them. Are we to now throw away centuries of precedent supporting shared and balanced power?

The Supreme Court justices are lawyers. There is an ethical check on lawyers regarding good behavior and a requirement to be in good standing in their respective state bars or the District of Columbia. Further, ethics and disciplinary rules become more demanding with harsher punishments the higher up a lawyer progresses in the legal system.

Even President Bill Clinton was not exempt from discipline as an attorney by becoming president. After making false statements, he was fined $25,000 by the Arkansas Bar and had his license suspended for five years.

How exactly will a Supreme Court justice who is not in good standing with a state bar or has been disbarred be able to judge attorneys who observe and follow the code? The short answer is they can’t, but in this age of flagrant and blatant hypocrisy, they probably think they are even capable of judging themselves.

Bill Licata

Buffalo