Letter: Supreme Court ruling risks non-gun owners

I find it interesting that the Supreme Court found New York State’s prohibition against carrying a concealed weapon as unconstitutional, thus once again bowing to the well-funded minority of people in this country who oppose any restriction on their Second Amendment right to bear arms. Once again, the tired argument posed by gun owners is that their right to self-defense is infringed upon if the concealment of their weapon is denied. I would respectfully ask how this excuse logically infringes upon their right because I am not arguing their right to bear arms, but only how concealment of a weapon is an infringement. I would suggest that it is not and they wrongfully agree that any limit to their right to bear arms is so.

However, the majority of people in this country do not own guns, yet concealment of a weapon certainly infringes upon their right to self-defense. If a non-gun owner sees a gun owner who must open carry, then they have a right to remove themselves from that environment as their only means of self-defense. Concealment of a weapon would eliminate the information necessary for non-gun owners to exercise their right of self-defense.

So the question becomes, why is the self-defense of gun owners more important than the self-defense of the majority of the people in this country who don’t own guns? Obviously, this majority on the Supreme Court is clearly out of touch with the will of the majority in this country. And as recent decisions reveal, I fear that they are not finished legislating from the bench.

Gerald Scott

Buffalo