Proverbs 9:8, reads, “Correct a fool and he will hate you, correct a wise man and he will love you.” Today, this needs to be applied to the Supreme Court.

The breathtaking capacity for the High Bench to self-correct can be seen throughout our history, from Plessy v Ferguson to Brown v Board of Education. This ability to self-correct is what progress is made of.

Self-correction and healing are impossible when even the appearance of self-dealing and corruption exist in the Supreme Court.

Justice Neil Gorsuch tried to sell a 40-acre property for two years. Nine days after his confirmation, he sold it and didn’t disclose the buyer. Justice Clarence Thomas received trips and a property deal from a GOP donor and did not disclose them. Chief Justice John Roberts’ wife receives money from firms arguing before him. Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s husband opened an office in D.C., then hid his clients.

Erie County ethics rules state, no government official shall reasonably accept any form of gift which could reasonably be inferred to influence him or her in the performance of official duties. This needs to be applied at all levels of government, including rules for the Supreme Court.

Justice Roberts refusing to testify to Congress and sending a letter that rules reform is not needed is completely wrong.

I hope the justices will show love for the law by correcting their mistakes.

Supporting Congress in enacting ethics and disciplinary rules for the Supreme Court is the wise course to take.

Bill Licata

Buffalo