Letter: Supreme Court originalism justices are degrading democracy

The August 22 edition of the Economist magazine describes the originalism being used by Conservative Supreme Court justices. My conclusion is that these justices are making decisions based on the knowledge that existed when our democracy was young.

I disagree with these originalism justices. Humans are always developing new knowledge and the key is to use this knowledge in a responsible manner.

One important new knowledge is what happens during pregnancy.

Another is why our climate is changing.

Another is how to supply sophisticated handheld assault weapons to our well-regulated militias.

Another is how to supply sophisticated handheld assault weapons to our citizens including those who are law-abiding.

Michael F. Patterson

Clarence Center