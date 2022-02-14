Letter: Supreme Court numbers betray race, gender bias

Following Justice Stephen Breyer’s announcement that he plans to retire from serving on the Supreme Court, ultra right-wing critics such as Sen. Josh Hawley immediately shrieked in protest over the notion that President Biden might fulfill his promise to appoint a Black female as Breyer’s replacement. According to the right-wingers, such a commitment smacks of race-based and gender-based politics. Here are some statistics that bear on this assertion:

It is hard to read those numbers without drawing the conclusion that presidential appointments to the Supreme Court have always been race-based and gender-based. It has only been viewed as a problem when the race of the appointee is something other than white and the gender of the appointee has been something other than male.