 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Supreme Court numbers betray race, gender bias
0 comments

Letter: Supreme Court numbers betray race, gender bias

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Following Justice Stephen Breyer’s announcement that he plans to retire from serving on the Supreme Court, ultra right-wing critics such as Sen. Josh Hawley immediately shrieked in protest over the notion that President Biden might fulfill his promise to appoint a Black female as Breyer’s replacement. According to the right-wingers, such a commitment smacks of race-based and gender-based politics. Here are some statistics that bear on this assertion:

Total number of U.S. Supreme Court Justices serving on the Supreme Court since 1789: 115

White males: 108

Black males : Two

White females: Four

Hispanic females: One

Black females: Zero

It is hard to read those numbers without drawing the conclusion that presidential appointments to the Supreme Court have always been race-based and gender-based. It has only been viewed as a problem when the race of the appointee is something other than white and the gender of the appointee has been something other than male.

Joe Gerken

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News