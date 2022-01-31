Letter: Supreme Court mask-wearing cannot compare to Biden’s failure

To be frank, I don’t really give a hoot as to who wears a mask on the Supreme Court or who doesn’t wear a mask. We all should be worried about what’s happening under this president. Gas price, grocery prices are going up and up. Afghanistan is now a total disaster where there are still Americans and our allies still stuck there after the U.S. troops were pulled out by this president. Not to mention the soldiers that lost their lives because of this debacle. The people over there are on the brink of starvation. More people have died from Covid-19 in the United States under Biden since he took office. His pledge was, I’m not going to shut the economy down, I’m gonna shut down this virus! We all have seen how well that’s turning out. Now we are starting to get involved with Russia, who are threatening to invade Ukraine. Are we going to be pulled into another war?