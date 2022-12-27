Letter: Supreme Court majority is taking constitution too literally

I just read an article from The Atlantic by Ryan Busse which is titled “One Nation Under Guns.”

Mr. Busse points out that the originalist-thinking persons on the Supreme Court have apparently lurched over to some dangerously incorrect reasoning. Those conservatives seem to be saying that all modern law, to be constitutional, must be an extension of, or have its roots in specific historical constitutional language. And if any modern law does not have that characteristic, it is unconstitutional.

I have always been of the belief that of course, the founders could not possibly look hundreds of years into the future, so as to write legal language that would fit and be relevant for all time. And I believe they did comprehend this simple and obvious truth.

Rather, the correct and proper use of constitutional language is to ascertain that all newer, i.e., modern or recent law, must not in any way be inconsistent with or challenging of the original language of the founders, in which case it would be unconstitutional.

Could the justices' thinking really be so twisted that they are saying that school buses and stop signs not mentioned by the founders must be unconstitutional? Or how about speed limits on the Interstate highways? Or the age requirement to get an auto driver’s license? Then again, how about the language establishing the FAA, when aviation wasn’t even envisioned? Have these right-wingers taken leave of their senses? What is next? Mickey Mouse is unconstitutional?

Paul G. Loehr

Alden