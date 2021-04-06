Letter: Supreme Court made possible Georgia’s voter suppression law

Republican legislators in Georgia have passed a regressive voter suppression law, in an effort to ensure their party’s control of the state government and to regain U.S. Senate seats. This would not have been possible without the Supreme Court gutting the Voting Rights Act.

The pretense for the law was to make voting more secure in Georgia. The requirements do nothing to make elections more secure. Their intended reason is to put more impediments in the way of people exercising a right, that was hard fought, hard won and delayed. A tortured rationale for some of these onerous “election security” measures could be made.

The most pernicious and indefensible measure is the one making it illegal to give voters food and water, while they are waiting in line. In what way does denying food and water to people improve “election security?”

Larry Finkelstein

East Amherst