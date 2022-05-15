Letter: Supreme Court leak does not bode well

The recent leak from the Supreme Court is surely a harbinger of things to come. Lest anyone believe the specious language by Justice Samuel Alito that the ruling will place the abortion issue back where it belongs with the states doesn’t understand the leanings of this Court. Using that same argument gay rights, birth control, and interracial marriage should be accorded the same treatment, after all they are precedents as well. And apparently certain members of this court have no regard for precedent. Any sane person with understanding of history knows the abortion decision is a first step down a slippery slope towards the loss of additional freedoms. Nine unelected justices with a conservative majority now dictate how the personal freedoms of modern women should be handled. If the Supreme Court is supposedly blind to politics, how is there a conservative majority clearly identified on the high court, is that not a contradiction in the meaning of impartiality.