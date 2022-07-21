Letter: Supreme Court justices upend life for Americans

The Supreme Court has recently issued some extremely controversial decisions. Nine people have decided what will affect millions in our country. Just recently, they voted to limit the power of the Environmental Protection Agency in regulating carbon emissions from power plants. (Think more pollution and exacerbated climate change.) They voted down women’s rights in reversing Roe v. Wade. (Think, if your daughter was at risk of losing her life while bearing a child or if she was raped.) They struck down gun laws, now allowing people to carry firearms in public for self-defense during a time of high gun violence and needless killings. (Think what if your child, spouse or parent got killed in cross-fire just because someone overreacted thinking they needed to use a gun to defend themselves, or maybe just used it as an excuse to get rid of a pain in their side, claiming self defense.) I feel like these nine folks have made our country go backward 150 years.