A fundamental action and duty of a lawyer is to file papers with courts and other government agencies. In fact there are rules, ethics codes and criminal statutes that place duties on lawyers not to omit material information from their filings.

President Clinton was not exempt from discipline as an attorney by being president. After making false statements to a government agency, he was fined $25,000 by the Arkansas Bar and had his license suspended for five years. As a result, and because the ethics demands are greater for lawyers who are members of the Supreme Court Bar, President Clinton resigned from the Supreme Court Bar rather than be removed.

The Supreme Court justices are all lawyers and members of state bars. There are ethics requirements to be in good standing in their state bars.

Several Supreme Court justices have made material omissions on their financial disclosure statements, Clarence Thomas has for decades. As lawyers they are members of the Supreme Court Bar which has greater disciplinary and ethical demands on its members than do state bars.

How exactly will a Supreme Court Justice who is not in good standing with a state bar be able to judge attorneys who faithfully observe and follow both the state and Supreme Court codes? The short answer is they can’t, even under the assumption that they don’t have to be lawyers to be on the Supreme Court. For a non lawyer the ethics demands remain and are just as stringent, some justices must be removed or resign.

Bill Licata, Esq.

Buffalo