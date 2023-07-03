The Magna Carta served as a blueprint to limit tyranny. King John was so abusive and evil that it was said when he died, "Hell itself is made fouler by the presence of John." The Charter was agreed to by 40 Barons and the King, which gave rights to the Barons and most importantly, formalized the law of the land, or due process of law. The law of fairness was guaranteed, not the rule of a sovereign.

Our Founding Fathers opposed tyranny by writing a Declaration of Independence, then fighting for rights, dignity and freedom. They ushered in the rule of law and rejected rule by extreme concentrations of power. Due process emerged as basic and fundamental, with the phrase enshrined twice in the Constitution.

Today a similar solution from all attorneys and bar association concerning the concentration of power in the Supreme Court is needed. Six exploitive and opportunistic Republican Supreme Court justices are prostituting the court by taking lavish gifts from those who have business in front of them. Thus destroying impartiality and due process with it. In his Four Freedoms Speech, Franklin Delano Roosevelt gave us all a warning, “We must especially beware of that small group of selfish men who would clip the wings of the American Eagle in order to feather their own nests.”

Like the Founding Fathers, ninety retired judges from Washington have written to the Supreme Court about grave concerns that they have.

The American Bar Association and all attorneys for the sake of fairness, must also formally confront this abuse of power.

Bill Licata, Esq.

Buffalo