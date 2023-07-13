Chief Justice Roberts needn’t be concerned about his legacy; it is already assured. He and his fellow conservatives have recently done us men and our women-folk a huge favor by outlawing abortion. We can now look forward to future restrictions on contraception, family planning, and women’s right to vote.

The Dobbs decision will soon make it clear to women that they won’t need to balance work and family, which has been so ruinous to our country. Without access to contraception women will be staying home to care for their much larger broods. Female public school teachers and daycare workers will leave work in droves to spend more time with their own burgeoning families and will now be able to homeschool such concepts as involuntary relocation and creation science to children whose young minds won’t have been polluted by all that blasphemous fact-based stuff they now get in public schools. Best of all, men can return to the days of coming home from work to slippers and a nice, hot meal. Everybody wins. Don’t want a large family? “Just say no” to the instinct to procreate.

Eventually, when the Supreme Court jettisons a women’s right to vote, we men will finally be able to undo at the ballot box all those woke policies that our foolish women-folk have helped Democrats to accomplish over the last 100 years or so. As our constitutional originalists on the court remind us, the Founding Fathers never gave women the right to vote, and that worked just fine for 130 years. We are blessed to have this court transport us back to the 18th century, to an era the Founding Fathers wanted us to inhabit forever.

John Nelson

Kenmore