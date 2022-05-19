Letter: Supreme Court is doing its job

Concerning the May 18 letter, "Time for drastic change at the Supreme Court." The writer states that there is nothing in the Constitution regarding abortion. That I'm sure is why the court will turn it back to the states or the congress to enact a law one way or the other.

He also states that the Supreme Court injected themselves into an issue in which they had no real right. Of course they have a right to do this. Whenever a law or anything else is brought before them, they decide whether to rule on it or not. That is their job.