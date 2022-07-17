Letter: Supreme Court is acting no better than the Taliban

When we think of a group who wants to take away the rights of women, have religious rights govern over secular rights, some may say the Taliban in Afghanistan, an “ultra conservative political and religious faction,” is that group.

Spending trillions and at the cost of 2,448 lives and 20,752 wounded and for 20 years, our government tried to make sure that the lives of women and religious tolerance would be upheld in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, they failed. The Taliban now impose their ideology on the people of Afghanistan.

Another group which is now imposing their ideology on others and where the majority of the people oppose it, is the Supreme Court of the United States. Did they not strike down women’s rights? Did they overrule the secular position of the Constitution and stated religions have a right to taxpayers’ money? Wasn’t this ideology the reason our government spent our treasure and lives to make sure it would not exist in another country?

Can anyone dispute that we now have our own Taliban and it is called the Supreme Court? (Six out of nine). The action taken by them reminds us of the ways the Taliban operate. Force their ideology on others even though a majority of the citizens oppose them. Do they not have the same philosophy, religious over secular and women stay as second-class citizens? Can we now say we have our own Taliban disguised as justices?

Michael Giallombardo

Buffalo