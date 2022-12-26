Letter: Supreme Court is acting contrary to original intent

Two recent events from different parts of the country seem linked by a very simple fact: They both relate to public officials being asked to grant special privileges for something that has not occurred. In California a young girl requested permission to keep a unicorn in her yard . It was granted with conditions. In Washington, a web designer is asking the court for pre-emptive permission to discriminate against any group who violate her “deeply held religious beliefs.” The U.S. Supreme Court seems ready to grant her wish, which is sad and alarming. When each individual can point to their own dogma or mythology as their reason for their actions there is danger to everyone.

Over the past 200 plus years, the Supreme Court has ruled on First Amendment cases using three lines. The first is that the government cannot tell you what to believe when it comes to religion, protecting a citizen’s personal choice of worship. The second is that freedom to believe does not mean freedom to act in any way you wish or in violation of another’s rights. This is an important distinction because our constitution was atheistic by design. The Founders had seen the damage done by theistic governments and we still see that today. The third element is that religious groups cannot rely on the government to promote or support them. The current Supreme Court has turned a blind eye to these three critical elements. More trouble to come, for sure.