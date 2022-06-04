Letter: Supreme Court hypocrisy seems to know no bounds

The Supreme Court has a majority of Constitutional Originalists. They believe that their rulings should reflect the original intent of the Constitution. However regarding guns and the Second Amendment they are beyond hypocrisy. The original intent of the Second Amendment was to give everyone the right to own a flintlock black powder single shot rife. They could not and did not project into the future and see how lethal guns would become. If the court is going to do away with abortion because of the principle that it isn’t mentioned in the original Constitution, then apply the original intent of the Constitution to the right to bear arms. That is to guarantee the right of citizens to only own what they had at the time, black powder flintlock single shot rifles.